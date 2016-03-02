Edition:
Zika in the water

Trash and the carcass of a dog float in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil, March 1, 2016. Zika has spread most rapidly in the urban squalor of Brazil's northeastern coastal cities like Recife. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Ivanildo paddles his boat in front of his stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Luxury buildings are reflected in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Ivanildo drinks water in front of her stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fisherman is seen in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A child is seen in front of stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Ivanildo uses her boat in front of her stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Children walk in front of stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A men are seen in front of her stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Ivanildo sits in his boat near stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A boy stands in front of his stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Laundry hangs on a clothesline in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A dog walks under a stilt house at the lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sewer and water discharge pipes are seen inside a canal in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

