Zika: Mother and child
Dayanne Monique, 21, poses with Ester Sophia, 4-months old, who is her second child and born with microcephaly, at Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Talita Araujo da Silva, 23, poses with Heloa Vitoria, 4-months old, who is her second child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Francicleide Piano, 37, poses with Bernardo, 2-months old, who is her fourth child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ianka Mikaelle Barbosa, 18, poses with Sophia, 19-days old, who is her second child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rosilda Josefa dos Santos, 21, poses with Emanuelly, 3-months old, who is her first child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ana Angelica Gomes, 25, poses with Ana Havilla, 2-months old, who is her second child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Francileide de Lima Ferreira, 30, poses with Rafael, 3-months old, who is her fifth child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Maria Germana, 22, poses with Antonny, 2-months old, who is her second child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Alessandra de Souza Amorim, 34, poses with Samuel, 2-months old, who is her fifth child. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
