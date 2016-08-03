Zimbabwe tensions rising
A man reacts as anti-riot police look on after they used batons to break up a peaceful march during a protest against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Douglas Mahiya, information secretary of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is escorted by detectives as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates' court, July 29, 2016. Mahiya was detained over a statement the association...more
Supporters of Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire's sit outside the Harare Magistrates court during Mawarire's trial, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Residents of Epworth suburb flee as riot police fire teargas after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman prays in an open space in the suburb of Mbare in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Books are seen in an empty classroom at Epworth Secondary School in Epworth near Harare, Zimbabwe, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman walk along an empty street in the central business district of Harare, Zimbabwe, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Zimbabwean boy stands in front of anti-riot police at the entrance at the Harare Magistrates' court, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot police chase after protesters during a march against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A tyre burns on a street in Mufakose in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot police drive past the Harare Central Police station, where Pastor Evan Mawarire (not in the picture), who organized a 'stay at home' anti-government protest, appeared in Zimbabwe July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot police are seen trough a broken car window after they clashed with protesters during a march against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire's followers light candles after his release at Harare Magistrates court, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
