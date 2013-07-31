Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 31, 2013 | 10:50pm IST

Zimbabwe votes

<p>Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
1 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
2 / 15
<p>Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
3 / 15
<p>Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
4 / 15
<p>Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
5 / 15
<p>A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 15
<p>A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 15
<p>Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
9 / 15
<p>A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 15
<p>Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
11 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
12 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
13 / 15
<p>A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
14 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Oil spill hits Thai resort

Oil spill hits Thai resort

Next Slideshows

Oil spill hits Thai resort

Oil spill hits Thai resort

An oil spill has blackened beaches at a Thai holiday island, impacting tourism, and threatening to spread to the mainland coast.

31 Jul 2013
Learning to read the Koran

Learning to read the Koran

Children learn to read the Koran at a madrassa in Delhi.

31 Jul 2013
The battle for Homs

The battle for Homs

Syrian troops tighten their siege of the city.

31 Jul 2013
Trial of Bradley Manning

Trial of Bradley Manning

Bradley Manning, who faced possible life in prison for his release of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was found not guilty of aiding the enemy, though he was...

30 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures