Thu Apr 26, 2012

Zimmerman family photos

<p>George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

<p>George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

Thursday, April 26, 2012

