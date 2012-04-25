Zimmerman family photos
George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
Next Slideshows
Africa's poaching problem
Elephant and rhino poaching is surging, driven by the growing purchasing power of Asia's newly affluent classes.
Rodney King book signing
Rodney King promotes his memoir book titled "The Riot Within." The L.A. Riots 20 years ago started after police officers were acquitted after being accused of...
Extreme fishing
A look at the extreme ways some people go to catch their seafood.
Young nuns
A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend time as Buddhist nuns, down to having their heads shaven.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.