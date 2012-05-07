Zombies! Run!
Runners emerge from the smoke house on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. Runners face man-made and natural obstacles on the course, while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags...more
Runners emerge from the smoke house on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. Runners face man-made and natural obstacles on the course, while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie chases a runner (L) on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie holds a doll in his mouth on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zombies chase runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie (top) and a runner go down a water slide at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zombies chase a runner (R) into a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie chases a runner (R) on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners are chased by a zombie (C) at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie lands in a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie in nun's clothing chases runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fake blood drips off the hands of a worker creating the look of zombies at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie checks her make-up in a mirror before chasing runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie waits to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zombies walk off the course after chasing runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombies waits to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zombies chase runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A zombie waits to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
