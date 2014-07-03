Edition:
Zombies take over Coney Island

Thursday, July 03, 2014

Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island". Schuyler ate 5.5 lbs of pig brains to set a new record according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island". Schuyler ate 5.5 lbs of pig brains to set a new record according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
