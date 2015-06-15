Zoo animals on the loose
A man directs a hippopotamus after it was shot with a tranquilizer dart at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. Animals from the city's zoo including tigers, lions, bears and wolves escaped from cages damaged by heavy rainfall. Some...more
A hippopotamus walks across a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
A man gestures to a hippopotamus at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
A man shoots a tranquilizer dart to put a hippopotamus to sleep at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
A serviceman stands near a hippopotamus at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
