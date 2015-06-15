Edition:
Zoo animals on the loose

A man directs a hippopotamus after it was shot with a tranquilizer dart at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. Animals from the city's zoo including tigers, lions, bears and wolves escaped from cages damaged by heavy rainfall. Some were captured or killed while the search for others goes on. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A hippopotamus walks across a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A man gestures to a hippopotamus at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A man shoots a tranquilizer dart to put a hippopotamus to sleep at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A serviceman stands near a hippopotamus at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
