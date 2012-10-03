Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 3, 2012 | 10:40pm IST

Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg puts a coat on before walking to a rehearsal at the California Museum for the Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen attend the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laughs as he addresses students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

<p>Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to speak to reporters during a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Facebook's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (3rd L) walks down as he visits a minority village in Vietnam's northern Sapa resort town, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks among the crowd gathered prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" at a news conference in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Publicis CEO Maurice Levy attend the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder laughs outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

