Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg puts a coat on before walking to a rehearsal at the California Museum for the Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg puts a coat on before walking to a rehearsal at the California Museum for the Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laughs as he addresses students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laughs as he addresses students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to speak to reporters during a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to speak to reporters during a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (3rd L) walks down as he visits a minority village in Vietnam's northern Sapa resort town, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Facebook's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (3rd L) walks down as he visits a minority village in Vietnam's northern Sapa resort town, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks among the crowd gathered prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks among the crowd gathered prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" at a news conference in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" at a news conference in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Publicis CEO Maurice Levy attend the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Publicis CEO Maurice Levy attend the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder laughs outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder laughs outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
South side India
Sights from southern India
Philippine population problem
Pitting himself against the Catholic church, the Philippine president has thrown his support behind a bill that will guarantee access to free birth control and...
Remembering the Mahatma
The country pays homage to the father-of-the-nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 143rd birth anniversary.
Surfer dogs
Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.