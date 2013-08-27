Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer...more
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers, a sex drive-in will be officially opened August 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with...more
A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked...more
A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Honoring an Amazon chief
A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.
The Great Bull Run
The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.
Notting Hill Carnival
Performers take to the streets during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London.
Trapping lobster
Lobster fishermen haul traps aboard "Wild Irish Rose," off Cape Elizabeth, Maine where lobster populations are booming like never before.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.