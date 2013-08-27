Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann