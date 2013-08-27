Edition:
Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

<p>A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers, a sex drive-in will be officially opened August 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers, a sex drive-in will be officially opened August 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

