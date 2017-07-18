惠譽將凱基銀行評等置入評等觀察負向

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 18 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司於今日將凱基銀行部份信用評等置入評等觀察負向名單，其包括發行人違約評等(IDR)、國內長期評等、國內短期評等、以及個別實力評等。其支援評等以 及支援評等下限則列入評等觀察演變名單。詳細的評等結果列示於本新聞稿末。 此次的評等行動是基於凱基銀行唯一的母公司中華開發金融控股股份有限公司(開發金)宣布將以現金收購總部於台北之中國人壽保險股份有限公司(中國人壽(台灣))的 25.33%股權而可能帶來對凱基銀行的信用體質的影響。此交易尚待主管機關批準，預計將於2017年第三季度完成。開發金目前擁有三家完全持有的主要子公司，包括凱基銀 行、凱基證券以及中華開發資本。 此收購案如惠譽預期，該集團有可能會利用其透過處分中華開發資本直接投資部位所帶來的充裕資金以進行併購，進而提高集團資本使用效率。 該交易總額達新台幣308億，其中200億將由中華開發資本將資本公積發放現金上繳開發金所提供，另外50億則由凱基證券減資所提供，而其餘則透過發行次順位債權以支應收 購所需資金。惠譽認為，中華開發資本及凱基證券的減資並不會實質的弱化其資本水準。因凱基證券的資本水準相較於其風險偏好實屬穩健，特別因其擁有強健的經紀市場地位。同時 中華開發資本的直投部位亦完全由自有資本所支持。 若該收購順利完成，加上凱基證券原已持有的9.63%股份，開發金將共擁有中國人壽(台灣)34.96%的股權。根據台灣的金融控股公司法，持有超過25%股權的開發金可 將中國人壽(台灣)合併為其子公司，惠譽預估中國人壽(台灣)將佔集團總資產的一大部分。根據惠預計算，凱基銀行、凱基證券及中華開發資本於2016年底分別各佔總資產的 62%、30%和8%。 評等考量 發行人違約評等(IDR) 、國內評等、以及個別實力評等 評等觀察反映惠譽預期，凱基銀行的評等將受到中國人壽(台灣)帶進集團的風險及益助所影響。在此之前，凱基銀行的信用評等反映集團及其子公司的整體信用品質，有鑑於集團的 高度整合、主管機關的合併監管以及子公司流動性與資本的相互支援性。 惠譽預期開發金將從業務和收入的多元化、零售客戶群的擴大及產品平台的增強而逐漸受益。然而，集團的槓桿使用率也增加，惠譽預估其股東權益佔總資產比率將從2016年底的 18.7%下降至約10%，相較一樣擁有商業銀行及保險業務的同業，其槓桿使用率實屬溫和。 凱基銀行的獲利能力在2016年因利率的下滑，手續費收入動能的減緩以及信用成本的增加而弱化。資產報酬率由2015年的1.0%下降至2016年的0.7%，但仍明顯高 於整體產業平均的0.6%。放款在2016年以及1Q17分別成長15.8%和5.6%。惠譽預期，若此幅度成長持續，將有可能弱化其資產品質以及資本水準。 支援評等與支援評等下限 惠譽同時將凱基銀行支援評等‘5’以及支援評等下限‘NF’置入評等觀察演變名單，主要反映政府支援的可能性將因凱基銀行之母公司開發金的市場地位提升而增加，即使凱基銀 行的存款市占率低且國內系統重要性不顯著。 評等敏感性 發行人違約評等(IDR) 、國內評等、以及個別實力評等 惠譽預計在交易完成後，就會移除其評等觀察。其評等將受集團的整體風險偏好及收購後的主要策略而影響，尤其海外戰略及對中國的曝險程度、投資品質和維持健康資本水準的能力 。凱基銀行的評等將非常可能被確認，若惠譽認為中國人壽(台灣)並不會拖累集團整體的信用狀況。另一方面，若惠譽認為中國人壽(台灣)的信用體質大幅弱於開發金的信用狀況 ，凱基銀行的評等則有可能調降一級。 從中期來看，惠譽認為開發金的信用狀況將取決於它是否持續增加中國人壽(台灣)的持股，以及其他子公司的相對成長和重要性，特別是凱基銀行。無論如何，因為開發金先前已併 購了凱基證券及萬泰商銀（現凱基銀行）而其系統的建置與整合仍在進行中，所以惠譽預計該集團的執行風險將會繼續增加。 支援評等與支援評等下限 惠譽預計在交易完成後，就會移除其評等觀察。若台灣政府在必要時對凱基銀行提供即時支援的能力或可能性有所改變，將對其支援評等與支援評等下限造成同向影響。 評等結果如下： 凱基銀行: 長期發行人違約評等為'BBB'；置入評等觀察負向； 短期發行人違約評等為'F3'；置入評等觀察負向； 國內長期評等為'A+(twn)'；置入評等觀察負向； 國內短期評等為'F1(twn)'；置入評等觀察負向； 個別實力評等為'bbb'；置入評等觀察負向； 支援評等為’5’；置入評等觀察演變； 支援評等下限為’NF’ ; 置入評等觀察演變。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 81757605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Rowena Chang Associate Director +886 2 81757604 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 編輯附註：惠譽國內評等係依該市場需求或於主權評等相對較低的國家中，提供各受評機構相對信用品質指標。該國國內信用風險最低者，其評等為'AAA'，該國其餘受評機構或 債券之評等即以此作為相對衡量基準。國內評等主要提供予該國市場之國內投資人參考使用，並加註受評機構所屬國家的專屬標記以茲識別，如'AAA(twn)'即為台灣之國內 評等。因此，不同國家之國內評等無法跨國比較。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here 