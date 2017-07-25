惠誉确认3家中资中型银行的评级；上调浦发银行的评级至‘BBB’

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 25 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年7月19日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1026686">Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Mid-Tier Banks; SPDB Upgraded to 'BBB' 惠誉评级已确认三家中资中型商业银行的长期外币发行人违约评级为‘BBB’，并将上海浦东发展银行的发行人违约评级由‘BBB-’上调至‘BBB’，评级展望均为稳定。惠 誉同时确认了四家银行的生存力评级。完整的评级行动列表请参见本文末尾。 这四家银行包括： - 中国招商银行（招商银行） - 中国中信银行（中信银行） - 中国光大银行（光大银行） - 上海浦东发展银行（浦发银行） 浦发银行的发行人违约评级的上调是由于其支持评级底线从‘BBB-’级调整为‘BBB’，因为惠誉认为，浦发银行与上海市国有资产监督与管理委员会（上海国资委）之间更紧 密的关系，使得政府为浦发银行提供支持的意愿提升。自2016年6月起，浦发银行由上海国资委直接监管，过去一年的发展反映出政府为浦发银行提供支持的意愿比惠誉此前预估 的水平更强。目前，上海国际集团对浦发银行持股26.5%，而上海国际集团是由上海市政府通过上海国资委全资持有。浦发银行的评级上调后，这四家中型商业银行的支持评级均 为‘2’、支持评级底线均为‘BBB’级，表示在有需要时，国家对这四家银行提供支持的可能性很高。 关键评级驱动因素 发行人违约评级、支持评级、支持评级底线 四家银行的发行人违约评级均基于国家支持，且与银行的支持评级底线一致，反映了惠誉对中央政府在受评银行出现危机时将提供特别支持的预期。 四家银行的支持评级和支持评级底线是基于多种因素的综合考虑，包括银行的相对规模和在国内的重要性（招商银行、中信银行和浦发银行）、由国有企业集团持有的股权（招商银行 、中信银行和光大银行）、由中央政府直接持有的股权（光大银行）或地方政府基于战略重要性而持有的股权（浦发银行）以及银行过去获得政府支持的记录（光大银行）。惠誉预期 中信银行和光大银行的母公司集团层面的企业重组将不会影响国家支持这两家银行的意愿，因为重组后其母公司集团仍然是由国家多数持股的金融集团。 惠誉认为，浦发银行与上海国资委间的直接沟通机制进一步加强了浦发银行与上海市政府的密切关系、上海市政府对浦发银行的支持、以及银行的系统重要性和地区重要性。我们认为 ，浦发银行改由上海国资委直接监管，也体现出政府通过加强对上海市的银行的监督管理，更加致力于将上海建设成为中国重要金融中心的决心。 光大银行香港分行发行的高级债务工具的评级与光大银行‘BBB’级的发行人违约评级一致，因为所发债务是光大银行的无抵押、非次级债务。 生存力评级 这四家中型中资银行的生存力评级介于‘bb-’至‘b+’的范围，反映了不同程度的个体内在实力，这一内在实力主要受到表外活动和委外投资风险敞口的水平、金融系统信贷增 长的水平和速度、信息透明度及公司治理方面的问题、以及仍需进一步成熟完善的监管和法律体系的影响。 中型商业银行和国有银行的财务表现已出现分化的迹象。惠誉认为，影子银行和理财产品的监管执行力度加大对中型商业银行的影响比对国有银行更大，因为中型商业银行在这些领域 的风险敞口较高。如果银行不对理财产品的增长进行审慎管理，并同时提高额外的缓冲能力，那么中型商业银行对理财产品的依赖程度上升有可能会使这些银行的融资及流动性状况恶 化，尤其是招商银行，其截至2016年末的未到期理财产品余额占总资产的比例已上升至近40%。 相较于贷款分类数据，惠誉对中资银行资产质量的分析更侧重于损失吸收能力（包含资本水平、贷款损失准备金覆盖率和盈利能力）。惠誉预计这四家中型银行目前的损失吸收能力约 为信用曝险总量的3.5% - 6.5%，相较于国有银行的平均水平8%。然而，资产减值的认定过程可能会很漫长，因为相关当局通常会鼓励银行为出现困难的交易对手提供支持。同时，逾期贷款将继续增加， 并削弱银行的流动性和现金缓冲能力，这是因为从面临困境的借款人处回收的资金仍将疲弱，而更多的资源会被用于延缓债务偿还以及提供支持上。 如果其资产增长没有随之加速，光大银行和浦发银行2017-2018年将发行（或计划发行）的资本应当有助于提高其风险缓冲能力。如果银行筹集资本以减缓贷款快速增长对资 本的影响，并将损失吸收能力维持在与其评级相近的同业水平，这类情况也会纳入惠誉的考虑之内。 评级敏感性 发行人违约评级、支持评级、支持评级底线 银行业持续快速的增长以及非银行信贷的增加意味着国家的潜在债务水平不断上升。银行与非银金融机构之间对金融产品的交叉持有增加，也有可能加剧蔓延风险。中国政府尚未对国 内系统性重要银行的分类提供明确的指导——此类指导可能会导致惠誉对银行的支持评级、支持评级底线以至发行人违约评级作出调整。短期内，惠誉预计国家对银行业提供支持的意 愿仍维持在较高水平（对于系统性重要银行的支持意愿极高）。 如果银行业的负债结构发生重大变化，导致银行更加依赖批发性和/或境外融资（即当银行业的存贷比超过100%时），这可能会影响国家长期支持整个金融系统的意愿，包括解决 日益增加的问题资产，特别是对那些系统重要性较低的银行来说更是如此。如果国家对四家中型银行的持股比例减少（不论是直接持股或通过国有企业间接持股），且减少的幅度重大 并导致国家对这些银行的实际影响程度显着降低，这也有可能影响国家支持这些银行的意愿。 生存力评级 如果银行过度的资产增长导致资本情况更加脆弱、与同业相比风险敞口集中程度增加、资产质量恶化开始影响到偿付能力、或存款大幅流出和/或对理财产品的依赖导致资金和流动性 的压力进一步加剧，都有可能导致这些银行的生存力评级下调。虽然银行业在某种程度上都受益于中国政府提供的一般性支持（最主要以注入市场流动性及为面临困难的借款人提供援 助的形式体现），但如果理财产品（经常作为定期存款的替代品）的发行出现大规模的中断，或银行间市场出现危机，都可能会导致对这类活动敞口较大或这类活动大量增加的银行的 生存力评级下调。 如果惠誉认为银行的损失吸收能力有所改善和/或存款资金和流动性进一步强化，那么中型银行的生存力评级则有上调的可能性。如果信贷增速（包括贷款和非贷款类融资）放缓至更 加可持续的水平、市场约束更加严格或风险偏好趋于保守导致表外活动减少（或者惠誉对表外活动的担忧减轻，因为此类表外活动有更透明的信息披露等等），也有可能有利于这些银 行的生存力评级 完整评级行动列表如下： 招商银行 - 长期外币发行人违约评级确认为‘BBB’级，展望稳定 - 支持评级确认为‘2’ - 支持评级底线确认为‘BBB’级 - 生存力评级确认为‘bb-’级 中信银行 -长期外币发行人违约评级确认为‘BBB’级，展望稳定 -支持评级确认为‘2’ -支持评级底线确认为‘BBB’级 - 生存力评级确认为‘b+’级 光大银行 -长期外币发行人违约评级确认为‘BBB’级，展望稳定 -支持评级确认为‘2’ -支持评级底线确认为‘BBB’级 - 生存力评级确认为‘b+’级 - 20亿美元的中期票据计划（由光大银行香港分行发行）的评级确认为‘BBB’级 - 高级无抵押美元票据（由光大银行香港分行发行）的评级确认为‘BBB’级 浦发银行 -长期外币发行人违约评级上调至‘BBB’级，展望稳定 -支持评级确认为‘2’ -支持评级底线修改为‘BBB’级 - 生存力评级确认为‘b+’级 联系人： 首席分析师 Grace Wu（胡月明）（中国招商银行、中国光大银行、中国中信银行） 高级董事 +852 2263 9919 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 首席分析师（上海浦东发展银行） Katie Chen（陈冠如） 董事 +886 2 8175 7614 第二分析师（上海浦东发展银行） Grace Wu（胡月明） 高级董事 +852 2263 9919 第二分析师 Jaclyn Wang （王瑾）（中国光大银行、中国中信银行） 联席董事 +86 21 5097 3189 第二分析师 Jack Yuan （袁牧）（中国招商银行） 联席董事 +86 21 5097 3038 评级委员会主席 Tim Roche 高级董事 +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 