FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British fund 3i Infrastructure posts rise in net asset value
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 7:27 AM / Updated a day ago

British fund 3i Infrastructure posts rise in net asset value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British fund 3i Infrastructure on Thursday posted an increase in net asset value (NAV) to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) at 30 September, up from 1.7​ billion pounds at March 31.

The fund, which has 2.4 billion pounds in assets under management, invests in and manages a portfolio of mid-market infrastructure businesses, and greenfield and low-risk energy projects.

The company generated a total return of 120.8 million pounds in the six months to 30 September 2017, or 7.1 percent of opening NAV, ahead of the target return of 8 percent to 10 percent per annum to be achieved over the medium term.

It announced the payment of an interim dividend of 3.925 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on 8 January 2018.

$1 = 0.7607 pounds Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.