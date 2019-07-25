3M profit beats on strength in healthcare business; shares rise

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer 3M Co on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, benefiting from higher demand in its healthcare business, sending its shares up 5%.

Revenue fell at all but the company’s healthcare unit, which makes everything from surgical tapes to sterilization products, where it rose about 6% on strength in both domestic and international markets.

The company has been trying to grow the business as it faces sluggish growth in its industrial and transportation units. It bought surgical wound-care company Acelity Inc in May to expand its medical dressings products.

Total revenue fell 2.6% to $8.17 billion as the company continues to struggle with lower demand in the high-growth China automotive and electronics sectors. Sales in Asia-Pacific, 3M’s biggest market outside the United States, fell 3.5%.

The company also booked a charge related to the restructuring of its Venezuela operations that pushed down profit by 39% to $1.13 billion, or $1.92 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, it earned $2.20 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.05 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

3M also reiterated its 2019 adjusted profit forecast to be between $9.25 to $9.75 per share.