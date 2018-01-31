Bharti Airtel did not submit a firm bid for Nigeria's 9mobile

LAGOS (Reuters) - India’s largest telecoms operator, Bharti Airtel has not taken part in a bidding round for Nigerian rival 9mobile which was aimed at finding new investors for the debt-laden company, a Bharti Airtel Africa spokesman said on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel’s Africa spokesman confirmed a Reuters report from Tuesday that the Indian telecoms company did not submit a firm bid for the Nigerian company before a deadline on January 16.

“In the absence of key information, key contracts and other requested data, all of which is ordinarily made available during bids of this kind, we have been unable to participate in this process,” the spokesman said.