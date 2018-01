ABUJA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian regulators have fixed a Jan. 16 deadline for receipt of binding offers from prospective bidders for the acquisition of 9mobile, the telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission said Barclays Africa will review bids submitted before the deadline and make recommendations to 9mobile, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)