Dec 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Company Ltd said on Thursday it had reached a settlement with Australia’s Lion Dairy & Drinks Pty Ltd over allegations of misleading packaging and advertising.

The two milk companies have agreed they will not proceed with cases against each other, a2 said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)