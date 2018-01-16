New Zealand's a2 Milk expands U.S. business to the North East

Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s a2 Milk Company Ltd said on Tuesday that it was expanding its operations in the United States to include the country’s north-east region.

The dairy company said in a statement that it aims to expand to states such as New York, New Jersey and Conneticut and that the a2 Milk brand has been accepted by retailers in the region including Safeway, H-Mart and Fairway Foods.

Following the expansion, a2 Milk’s products would be available in potentially 5,000 retail stores across the U.S. from January, up from about 3,600, the company added. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)