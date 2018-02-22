FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2018 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

Chairman of Primark owner AB Foods Sinclair to retire in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday its chairman Charles Sinclair will retire on April 11 and be succeeded by Michael McLintock, an existing non-executive director at the firm.

Sinclair, 69, has led AB Foods, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, for eight years, during which the group has grown strongly.

McLintock, 56, is a former chief executive of fund manager M&G. He joined the group as a non-exec director in November.

AB Foods, majority owned by the family of Chief Executive George Weston, is due to update on trading on Monday. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.