Primark owner AB Foods maintains guidance after quarterly sales rise​

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday, reporting quarterly revenue growth in all of its businesses apart from sugar.

The firm said it still expected “progress” in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings in its full 2017-18 year.

AB Foods said group revenue for the 16 weeks to Jan. 6 rose 4 percent at constant currency rates and by 3 percent at actual rates. Primark sales were up 7 percent at constant currency rates.