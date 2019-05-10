Money News
May 10, 2019 / 4:03 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Brewer AB InBev's Asia business files for Hong Kong listing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, the Asia business of the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, filed on Friday a draft prospectus with the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering of its shares.

Belgium-based AB InBev, whose beers include Stella Artois and Budweiser, said on Tuesday that it was considering listing a minority stake in its Asian operations to create a separate business.

The company did not mention the financial details of the offering in the draft prospectus.

AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific region, whose main markets are China and Australia, last year made up 18 percent of group volume and 14 percent of underlying operating profit. Its revenues were $8.47 billion.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

