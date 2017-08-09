AB InBev, Efes to merge operations in Russia, Ukraine

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to merge its business in Russia and Ukraine with those of Anadolu Efes for an undisclosed price, forming a new company that will be part of the Turkish brewer, the company said on Wednesday.

Both brewers will have equal representation on the board of the new company, which will be called AB InBev-Efes. Tuncay Ozilhan, current chairman of Anadolu Group and Anadolu Efes, will be its chairman.

The 50-50 merger deal is expected to close in the first half of 2018 and the combined business will be fully consolidated in Anadolu Efes’ financial accounts, AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman)