AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported a rise in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as growth in most of Latin America offset a decline in its largest market, the United States.

A rack of non-alcoholic Jupiler beer bottles is seen at the headquarters of Anheuser-Busch InBev in Leuven, Belgium March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increased by 6.6 percent to $4.99 billion, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of $4.98 billion.