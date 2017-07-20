FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
UPDATE 1-Abbott raises full-year profit forecast
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 20, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 21 days ago

UPDATE 1-Abbott raises full-year profit forecast

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories on Thursday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast as the diversified healthcare company gains from its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings from continuing operations by 3 cents to a range of $2.43 per share to $2.53 per share.

Abbott's second-quarter profit of 62 cents per share edged past estimates by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $6.64 billion from $5.33 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate. The company said sales growth was hurt by the implementation of a new tax regime in India.

More than half of Abbott's revenue came from sales outside the United States in the latest quarter.

Sales in the medical devices business - Abbott's largest division - surged about 89 percent to $2.60 billion on a reported basis. The unit includes devices sold by St. Jude Medical.

Net profit from continuing operations more than halved to $270 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company's selling and general expenses rose 22.7 percent to $2.13 billion.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

