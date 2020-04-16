Abbott beats profit estimates but suspends forecast on coronavirus concerns

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday as stay-at-home orders prompted customers to stockpile its nutrition products but the company suspended its full-year forecast due to the coronavirus-led uncertainty.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Shelter-in-place restrictions imposed by U.S. states boosted sales of Abbott’s nutrition products for children such as PediaSure, but crimped demand for its medical devices and non-coronavirus testing kits.

Sales in its diagnostics unit fell nearly 1% to $1.83 billion as increased use of its tests for the fast-spreading virus failed to offset a decline in demand for its other diagnostic tests.

The company has launched three coronavirus tests in the United States, including an on-site diagnostic kit that can deliver results within minutes and heralded as a game changer by President Donald Trump.

Analysts said a strong flu season prior to the outbreak helped minimize the hit from a decline in testing volumes toward the end of the quarter.

The results were driven by softer-than-expected negative impact across businesses from COVID-19, said J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus.

“We expect to see a more profound impact on Abbott’s results in (the second quarter), as several markets were not significantly impacted until late-March,” he wrote in a client note.

The outbreak also triggered high single-digit sales declines for Abbott’s nerve stimulation and heart devices, as hospitals delayed elective or non-essential surgeries.

The company said it expects strong demand for the devices as the severity of the outbreak abates.

Demand for the company’s FreeStyle Libre diabetes monitoring device remained strong lifted by expanded reimbursement coverage in Japan, boosting quarterly sales by nearly 60% to $600 million.

Sales in Abbott’s nutrition products division rose 6.3% to $1.90 billion, benefiting from increased demand for children’s products in late March.

Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 58 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales rose 2.5% to $7.73 billion, ahead of the average estimate of $7.34 billion.

Shares of the company were down 1% in premarket trading.