Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the year-ago quarter, helped by strong sales in its medical devices and generics businesses.

Net earnings rose to $603 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $329 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.8 billion from $5.3 billion.