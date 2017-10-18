FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 3 days ago

Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the year-ago quarter, helped by strong sales in its medical devices and generics businesses.

Net earnings rose to $603 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $329 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.8 billion from $5.3 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.