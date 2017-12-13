FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG wins Abengoa's Brazil transmission assets for over $540 mln -source
December 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TPG wins Abengoa's Brazil transmission assets for over $540 mln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP won an auction for the Brazilian power transmission assets of Spain’s Abengoa SA, a person familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

TPG agreed to pay 482 million reais ($146 million) in cash and to take on 1.3 billion reais ($393 million) of Abengoa’s debts, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the results of the auction were confidential.

$1 = 3.31 reais $1 = 3.3108 reais Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

