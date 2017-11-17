FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abercrombie sales easily top Wall St estimates; shares soar
November 17, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 2 days ago

Abercrombie sales easily top Wall St estimates; shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. teen fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s sales easily topped analysts’ forecasts for the third quarter, as it sold more Hollister-branded clothing at its stores.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 27 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

Abercrombie’s net revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $859.11 million in the quarter ended Oct. 28 and beat analysts’ average estimate of $818.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

