March 7, 2018 / 12:43 PM / a day ago

Abercrombie's same-store sales top Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. teen fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s sales at established stores topped analysts’ estimates for the holiday shopping quarter, as the company sold more Hollister-branded clothing.

The company said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 9 percent. Analysts on average had expected a 7.4 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Abercrombie rose to $74.2 million, or $1.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from $48.8 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net revenue rose 15 percent to $1.19 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

