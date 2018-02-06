Spain's Abertis says CEO Francisco Reynes leaves company

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spanish motorway operator and takeover-target Abertis said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Francisco Reynes had left the firm and would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Jose Aljaro.

German builder Hochtief, majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS, is battling with Italian airports and motorway operator Atlantia for Abertis.

Sources close to Abertis confirmed Spanish news reports on Tuesday that Reynes would take over as chairman of Spanish energy giant Gas Natural, replacing Isidro Faine in a major leadership reshuffle of firms controlled by holding company Criteria.

Faine is chairman of Criteria, which owns direct or indirect stakes in Abertis, Gas Natural, Repsol, Caixabank and Telefonica. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Robert Hetz; Writing by Angus Berwick)