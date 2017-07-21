FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 19 days ago

Spain's ACS in talks with funds over joint counter-bid for Abertis - sources

1 Min Read

MADRID/MILAN, July 21 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS is discussing with various pension and infrastructure funds and private equity firms launching a potential counter-bid for Abertis, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"Negotiations with funds from Australia and Canada, including sovereign funds, are ongoing although no agreement has been reached yet," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The source also said the deal, which was not seen as imminent, would likely involve ACS taking a leading position and one or several funds being part of the equity structure.

Italian infrastructure firm Atlantia made a 16.50 euros ($19.21) per share offer for Abertis in May in an attempt to form the world's biggest toll road company.

Key Capital Partners, Lazard and JP Morgan are the external advisors of ACS on the deal, the source said.

ACS declined to comment ($1 = 0.8598 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Paola Arosio; Editing by Julien Toyer)

