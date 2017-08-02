FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlantia CEO says not afraid of possible counter-bid for Abertis
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

Atlantia CEO says not afraid of possible counter-bid for Abertis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Atlantia shrugged off the risk of a counter offer for its Spanish takeover target Abertis, saying the Italian motorway group had “broad enough shoulders.”

Atlantia in May offered 16.3 billion euros in a cash-and-equity bid to buy Abertis.

The Italian group registered the bid on Abertis with the Spanish regulator in June and it is still waiting for a response both from the watchdog and from Abertis’ top shareholders.

In the meantime, Spanish builder ACS said it may launch a counter-bid for Abertis together with other investors.

“We think we have broad enough shoulders,” Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci told shareholders when asked about the possible ACS’s counter-offer. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.