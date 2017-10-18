FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors holding over 50 pct of Abertis back Atlantia's bid-Italian sources
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in 3 days

Investors holding over 50 pct of Abertis back Atlantia's bid-Italian sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Investors holding more than 50 percent of Abertis’ shares have expressed non-binding support for a takeover bid on the Spanish toll road operator launched by Italian rival Atlantia, two Italian sources said on Wednesday.

However, one of the sources said that Abertis’ top investor Criteria Caixa - the financial arm of a politically connected and powerful banking foundation - has not yet committed to taking up Atlantia’s offer, which started last week and will end on Oct. 24.

Atlantia and Criteria Caixa were not immediately available for comment.

German construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, is expected to present a counterbid for Abertis later on Wednesday, people close to the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.