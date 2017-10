(Corrects in first paragraph to 2017 from 2018)

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

** CEO Knut Brundtland of Nordic investment banking firm ABG Sundal Collier says “we are trending towards an EPS of 0.50 Norwegian crowns for full-year 2017”

** CEO says Q3 results were solid and good

** EPS Jan-Sept showed 0.33 crowns after 0.09 crowns in Q3

** CEO says EPS is basis for dividend payment (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)