BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, increased earnings in the third quarter as price hikes compensated for it selling less beer.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois reported a core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $5.73 billion, not far off the median forecast in a Reuters poll of $5.76 billion. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)