AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro reported on Wednesday a larger than expected 45 percent rise in second-quarter underlying net profit to 960 million euros ($1.13 billion), helped by a growing loan book and lower costs.

Analysts polled by the bank had on average expected a profit of 750 million euros, from the 662 million euros made in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)