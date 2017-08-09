FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABN AMRO CEO says not possible to predict Basel IV impact on capital
August 9, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 5 days ago

ABN AMRO CEO says not possible to predict Basel IV impact on capital

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro's chief executive said on Wednesday that uncertainty about new Basel Committee rules on asset risk weightings made it impossible to predict the impact on the Dutch bank's capital position.

"We know the proposals that are on the table, but the devil is in the details. There is still a lot of discussion, which makes it impossible to say whether our current financial position would be sufficient or not," Kees van Dijkhuizen told reporters at a news conference on the bank's results.

Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Jane Merriman

