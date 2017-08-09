ABN AMRO CEO says not possible to predict Basel IV impact on capital

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro’s chief executive said on Wednesday that uncertainty about new Basel Committee rules on asset risk weightings made it impossible to predict the impact on the Dutch bank’s capital position.

“We know the proposals that are on the table, but the devil is in the details. There is still a lot of discussion, which makes it impossible to say whether our current financial position would be sufficient or not,” Kees van Dijkhuizen told reporters at a news conference on the bank’s results.