Abu Dhabi mandates banks before potential triple-tranche USD bond issue -lead
October 2, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 16 days ago

Abu Dhabi mandates banks before potential triple-tranche USD bond issue -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The emirate of Abu Dhabi has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor conference calls ahead of a potential triple-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Monday.

A 144A/Regulation S senior unsecured benchmark offering will follow, subject to market conditions, with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years.

Abu Dhabi, rated Aa2 by Moody‘s, AA by Standard & Poor’s and AA by Fitch, has hired BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange the calls. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

