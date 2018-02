LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining has scrapped its 2017 dividend after core earnings fell by more than half because of a ban on unprocessed mineral exports in Tanzania, it said on Monday.

The company, which is majority owned by Barrick Gold , said full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 38 percent to $257 million after taking a $644 million impairment charge. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Goodman)