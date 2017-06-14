FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Acacia Mining to start talks with Tanzania government
June 14, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

Acacia Mining to start talks with Tanzania government

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 14 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining will start discussions with the Tanzanian government to settle a row over unpaid taxes and other claims, the Tanzanian president's office said on Wednesday.

The agreement to hold talks was reached after a meeting between President John Magufuli and John Thornton, chairman of Barrick Gold Corp., which owns a stake in Acacia, the statement from Magufuli's office said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)

