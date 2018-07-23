FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ACC first-quarter profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian cement producer ACC Ltd posted a higher-than-expected 1.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a fall in expenses.

Standalone profit was 3.26 billion rupees ($47.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.22 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 2.38 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cement sales volume rose 7.4 percent to 7.24 million tonnes in the quarter, it said.

Quarterly net sales of the company, which is a unit of the world’s largest cement maker, LafargeHolcim Ltd, fell 2.7 percent to 38.48 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.8500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

