FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cement maker ACC's September-quarter profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 17, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 5 days ago

Cement maker ACC's September-quarter profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Cement maker ACC Ltd’s (ACC.NS) quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts’ expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

A labourer takes a nap on the stacked cement sacks of ACC company on the outskirts of Allahabad June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Profit rose to 1.82 billion rupees ($28.0 million) in third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 897.1 million rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2goduYv)

Cement sales volume rose about 18 percent to 5.96 million tonnes in the quarter.

Sales volume growth was aided by capacity stabilization of the Jamul plant in Chhattisgarh and the Sindri plant in Jharkhand, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 1.66 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 64.9000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.