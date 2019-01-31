Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies

Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme leaves after the "Tech for Good" Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

(Reuters) - Accenture Plc said Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down earlier this month as the company’s chief executive officer due to health reasons, has died.

Nanterme, who took the helm in January 2011, had been with Accenture for 36 years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Earlier in the month, the company named Chief Financial Officer David Rowland as the interim CEO. Rowland was then succeeded by KC McClure, head of finance operations.