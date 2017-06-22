FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Accenture's net revenue rises 5.1 pct
#Markets News
June 22, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

Accenture's net revenue rises 5.1 pct

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.

Net revenue rose to $8.87 billion from $8.43 billion in the third quarter ended May 31.

Net income attributable to Accenture fell to $669.5 million or $1.05 per share, from $897.2 million or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Accenture has been investing heavily on acquisitions to boost its digital, cloud and security-related offerings, which make up about half its total revenue. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

