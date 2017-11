Nov 15 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has halted enroling patients in a late-stage trial testing its drug to treat Parkinson’s disease, after reports of cases related to neutropenia, sepsis and death.

The company said it continues to expect to report data from the trial in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)