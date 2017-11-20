FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acorda Therapeutics scraps development of Parkinson's disease drug
November 20, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a day ago

Acorda Therapeutics scraps development of Parkinson's disease drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it would terminate developing its drug to treat Parkinson’s disease, a week after the drugmaker reported five deaths in key studies testing the treatment.

Acorda last week reported five deaths in trials for its drug, tozadenant, and said it would stop enrolling patients in two long-term safety trials after it found seven cases of sepsis, a life-threatening infection, in mid- and late-stage trials. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

