July 24, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Adani Group sees six-fold rise in coal mining volumes by FY 2021 end - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s largest coal trader, Adani Enterprises Ltd, expects an over six-fold rise in coal mining volumes by the end of fiscal year 2021, a group executive said on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises coal mining volumes are expected to be 80 million tonnes by the end of fiscal year 2021, from 12.17 million tonnes at the end of fiscal year 2017, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd’s techno commercial head, Sudhir Kumar Agrawal, said at the India coal conference in New Delhi.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Delhi and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

