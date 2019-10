A logo of French oil company Total is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Adani Gas (ADAG.NS) said on Monday French energy giant Total SA (TOTF.PA) would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 rupees per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion rupees ($584.80 million).

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family, according to a statement.