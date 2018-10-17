Adani Group, Total partner for LNG projects

(Reuters) - Resources conglomerate Adani Group and French energy giant Total SA have signed a deal to expand into India’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and fuel retail market, the companies said on Wednesday.

The joint venture is aimed at a phase-wide rollout of 1,500 service stations in over 10 years on the country’s main roads, including highways and intercity connections.

The partnership seeks to develop regasification terminals, including Dharma LNG, which is on the east coast of India.