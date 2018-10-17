FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 17, 2018 / 4:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Adani Group, Total partner for LNG projects

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Resources conglomerate Adani Group and French energy giant Total SA have signed a deal to expand into India’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and fuel retail market, the companies said on Wednesday.

The joint venture is aimed at a phase-wide rollout of 1,500 service stations in over 10 years on the country’s main roads, including highways and intercity connections.

The partnership seeks to develop regasification terminals, including Dharma LNG, which is on the east coast of India.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.